Hidalgo County trash fires damage nine structures, injure one person
At least two trash fires caused damage in Hidalgo County on Tuesday.
All four counties in the Rio Grande Valley are under burn bans.
Fire officials in Edinburg say someone left a trash fire unattended at the intersection of East Wisconsin Road and César Chávez Road. The fire spread to nine abandoned structures, an RV and a boat.
"If they're going to burn, they need to make sure that the area is free of tall grass and make sure that they call the local fire department and make sure that they're allowing burning as well because in Edinburg, we will let the persons know if they can burn or not due to the weather," Edinburg Deputy Fire Chief Ubaldo Perez said.
Crews also responded to a fire at a mechanic shop near Donna on Val Verde Street and Alberta Road. Officials believe that the fire also spread after someone was burning trash.
One person was taken to the hospital with burns to the face and stomach.
The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal says people must have a burn permit or they could face a fine of up to $500.
Both fires remain under investigation.
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