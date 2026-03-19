La Feria drainage project to bring flood relief to 400 homes

Hundreds of people in La Feria are getting drainage relief through a new project designed to move floodwater faster and keep it away from homes.

The city is widening ditches and adding a pump station to serve residents between 1st Street near the expressway and 9th Street.

Lisa Cantu has lived on 7th Street for 47 years. She said water during the March 2025 floods came within an inch of her front door and trapped her inside for about a week.

"So coming in and out was just horrid, like there was no way of coming in or out,” Cantu said.

She believes the standing water killed her plants and damaged her home's foundation.

The city is now working to prevent that from happening again. Crews are making ditches wider and installing a pump station to move water faster.

"We are going to pump as soon as it starts raining," La Feria Public Works Director Alfonso Rodriguez said. "We are not going to wait until it starts building up."

Rodriguez said an estimated 400 homes and several schools will benefit from the project. He said the city marked this area for improvement three years ago but faced challenges finding money to pay for it.

La Feria took out a $3.5 million loan from the government to pay for the project.

Construction is scheduled to start in September 2026 and end in November 2027.

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