UTRGV Women's basketball will face Austin Peay in WNIT
UTRGV Women's basketball secured a spot in the 2026 Women's National Invitational Tournament.
They are set to face Austin Peay in the first round at 6 p.m. Thursday at F&M Bank Arena in Tennessee.
The Vaqueros finished the season 20-13 winning their 20th game of the season against Northwestern State during the Southland Conference Tournament.
The Governors went 8-10 in the Atlantic Sun Conference. They went on to the championship game but fell to Jacksonville.
This will be the first time they see each other in program history.
"The biggest thing for is is the opportunity to play another day the greatest game in the world. We're trying to cherish every moment of it and we're so excited to put on the UTRGV jersey's again. We're trying to get our name out there on the national stage and this is really going to help our program, our university and community." said UTRGV Women's basketball Head Coach Lane Lord.
More News
News Video
-
High winds pause work on San Benito's iconic Freddy Fender water tower
-
Pharr restaurants see Monday rush as Mexican holiday brings shoppers to the...
-
Hidalgo County approves $5.5 million drainage expansion project
-
High tides cause closure of 3 Cameron county beaches
-
Spring breakers make their way to South Padre Island
Sports Video
-
Lady Panthers take down Alexander Bulldogs 11-1
-
Chasse Conque named the 2026 NACDA Athletics Director of the year
-
UTRGV Women'a basketball will face Austin Peay in WNIT
-
UTRGV's Steven Oliva brings international experience into his senior year
-
Nic Valdez homers as Sharyland baseball defeats PSJA Southwest