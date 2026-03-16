UTRGV Women's basketball will face Austin Peay in WNIT

UTRGV Women's basketball secured a spot in the 2026 Women's National Invitational Tournament.

They are set to face Austin Peay in the first round at 6 p.m. Thursday at F&M Bank Arena in Tennessee.

The Vaqueros finished the season 20-13 winning their 20th game of the season against Northwestern State during the Southland Conference Tournament.

The Governors went 8-10 in the Atlantic Sun Conference. They went on to the championship game but fell to Jacksonville.

This will be the first time they see each other in program history.

"The biggest thing for is is the opportunity to play another day the greatest game in the world. We're trying to cherish every moment of it and we're so excited to put on the UTRGV jersey's again. We're trying to get our name out there on the national stage and this is really going to help our program, our university and community." said UTRGV Women's basketball Head Coach Lane Lord.