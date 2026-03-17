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Brownsville Veterans bats light up the scoreboard in 12-1 win over Weslaco

Brownsville Veterans bats light up the scoreboard in 12-1 win over Weslaco
2 hours 37 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, March 17 2026 Mar 17, 2026 March 17, 2026 7:28 PM March 17, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights from Weslaco vs. Brownsville Veterans, Edinburg Vela vs. Sharyland, and Pioneer vs. Nikki Rowe baseball games on Tuesday, March 17.

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