Brownsville Veterans bats light up the scoreboard in 12-1 win over Weslaco
Highlights from Weslaco vs. Brownsville Veterans, Edinburg Vela vs. Sharyland, and Pioneer vs. Nikki Rowe baseball games on Tuesday, March 17.
More News
News Video
-
Mission neighborhood added to National Register of Historic Places
-
La Feria drainage project to bring flood relief to 400 homes
-
LUPE responds to 'disturbing allegations' involving founder Cesar Chavez
-
Made in the 956: Elevate Adaptive Fitness
-
Mosaic at San Juan Basilica undergoing $35,000 in repairs
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Veterans bats light up the scoreboard in 12-1 win over Weslaco
-
Pioneer baseball walks it off in the Snakeskin Classic
-
Lady Panthers take down Alexander Bulldogs 11-1
-
Chasse Conque named the 2026 NACDA Athletics Director of the year
-
UTRGV Women'a basketball will face Austin Peay in WNIT