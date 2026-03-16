Lady Panthers take down Alexander Bulldogs in non-district match up 11-1
Highlights from the Weslaco Lady Panthers vs. Alexander Lady Bulldogs softball game.
More News
News Video
-
High winds pause work on San Benito's iconic Freddy Fender water tower
-
Pharr restaurants see Monday rush as Mexican holiday brings shoppers to the...
-
Hidalgo County approves $5.5 million drainage expansion project
-
High tides cause closure of 3 Cameron county beaches
-
Spring breakers make their way to South Padre Island
Sports Video
-
Lady Panthers take down Alexander Bulldogs 11-1
-
Chasse Conque named the 2026 NACDA Athletics Director of the year
-
UTRGV Women'a basketball will face Austin Peay in WNIT
-
UTRGV's Steven Oliva brings international experience into his senior year
-
Nic Valdez homers as Sharyland baseball defeats PSJA Southwest