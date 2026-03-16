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Chasse Conque named the 2026 NACDA Athletics Director of the year

Chasse Conque named the 2026 NACDA Athletics Director of the year
2 hours 25 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2026 Mar 16, 2026 March 16, 2026 8:01 PM March 16, 2026 in Sports

UTRGV Senior Vice President and director of Athletics Chasse Conque named The 2025-26 National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). 

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