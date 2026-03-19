South Texas Health System Edinburg celebrates lucky St. Patrick's Day birth
A Rio Grande Valley family welcomed their first daughter on St. Patrick's Day.
Baby Kaeli Jimenez was born Tuesday at 6:28 a.m. at the Maternity Center at South Texas Health System Edinburg. She weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 20 inches long, according to a news release.
"It's a lucky day; I'm so happy," mother Jessica Jimenez said.
Jessica said her doctor scheduled the C-section for March 17, 2026, without realizing it was St. Patrick's Day. Kaeli is her third child and first girl.
The name Kaeli has Irish origins and means “slender,” the news release stated. Jessica chose the name after the daughter of beauty influencer Leslie Quezada, known online as Les Do Makeup.
"It feels like an extra blessing on an already special day," Jessica said.
Staff at the hospital gave the family holiday-themed gifts and treats, including a Lucky Charm onesie.
"We feel truly fortunate to share in this special moment with the Jimenez family, and it's an honor to be chosen as their healthcare system of choice," NormaLinda Aguirre, the director of Women's Services & Nursery at The Maternity Center at STHS Edinburg, said.
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