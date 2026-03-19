La Feria getting safer streets with new sidewalk project
La Feria is adding 2,000 feet of new sidewalks to improve safety along a busy stretch of road. The sidewalks will run from West First Street to the expressway.
City officials say that as more businesses have opened in the area, more people—including high school students—are walking along the road.
"It is about safety, and we are growing," La Feria Public Works Director Alfonso Rodriguez said. "There are more businesses coming to town, so we want to have a nice sidewalk for people to walk back and forth on."
The project costs $500,000, with the Texas Department of Agriculture helping to fund the improvements. Crews are scheduled to start work in two weeks, and the project is expected to be completed in eight months.
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