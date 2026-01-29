Donna father charged after 3-year-old child shot in the leg, sheriff's office says

Francisco Javier Lopez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

A Donna father was arrested on Wednesday after his 3-year-old child was shot in the leg with his loaded gun, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Francisco Javier Lopez, 33, was charged with making a firearm accessible to children in connection with the incident, jail records show. His bond was set at $5,000.

The shooting happened on Jan. 18, 2026. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco after receiving a report of the child, who had a gunshot wound to the right leg with an exit wound through the back right thigh, according to a news release.

Deputies spoke with the child’s mother, who said she was at home cooking while her children — ages 7 and 3 — were playing in her bedroom. She said she then heard a gunshot coming from her room and discovered the child had been shot in the leg.

“The investigation determined that the children’s father had left a loaded firearm inside an unlocked box on a nightstand,” the news release stated.

In a statement, Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra reminded the public of the importance of securing firearms.

“Gun owners have a responsibility to ensure firearms are properly secured, especially in homes with children,” Guerra said.

The news release said residents are welcome to visit the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office to pick up a free gun lock through the Crime Prevention Unit.