Happening today: Organ donor registration drive in memory of Dave Brown at Channel 5 News' studio in Weslaco

Channel 5 News is inviting the public to visit our studio in Weslaco and sign up to become an organ donor.

The organ donor registration drive is in honor of former KRGV Sports Director Dave Brown, who passed away earlier this month.

Brown was an organ donor recipient and advocate, and Channel 5 News is partnering up with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance to register those interested in becoming an organ donor while honoring Brown’s legacy.

The registration drive is happening Friday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 900 East Expressway 83 in Weslaco.

Those planning to register must have their social security number or a government I.D.

You can also register online at tosa1.org.