Harlingen Amber Alert suspect charged with providing alcohol and marijuana to a minor

A 59-year-old man was charged Thursday with distributing alcohol and marijuana to a minor.

Jesse Saldana was previously identified as the suspect wanted in connection with a 16-year-old runaway in Harlingen.

An Amber Alert was issued for the teen early Wednesday morning, and the Harlingen Police Department said a few hours later that the teen was found safe, and Saldana was in custody.

Saldana was arraigned on a total of six charges of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor and purchase of alcohol for a minor. Bond for Saldana was set at $240,000.

During the arraignment, Channel 5 News learned that the teen was reported as a runaway. After a report was made, the mother of the juvenile learned via a relative that her daughter was hanging out with “a homeboy” to go drinking.

The mother then went to a residence and spoke to Saldana, who said he had dropped the teen off at a Stripes down the road. The mother then called police.

Police took Saldana in for questioning after they found alcoholic beverages in Saldana’s vehicle, and a red sweater matching what the juvenile was wearing when she was last seen.

The teen was found walking in the 1200 block of Escondido Street in Harlingen and was safely recovered, police said in a news release.

Photos on the teen’s cell phones showed photos of her with two other girls in Saldana’s vehicle, drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana, authorities said.

If he is released on bond, Saldana must wear an ankle monitor and have no contact with the victim and any children under the age of 14.