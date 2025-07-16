Suspect in custody after missing Harlingen teen found, police say

A suspect is in custody after an Amber Alert was issued for a 16-year-old girl, the Harlingen Police Department confirmed to Channel 5 News.



The teen, identified as Madison Luna, was located shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday morning, and identified 59-year-old Jesse Saldana as the man wanted in connection with her disappearance.

Saldana was last seen with the teen before she went missing, the Amber Alert said.

A spokesperson with the Harlingen Police Department said additional details in the investigation would be provided at a later time.