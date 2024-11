Harlingen CISD approves stipend for interim superintendent

The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District school board members approved a stipend for the interim superintendent.

Dr. Veronica Kortan will get some extra money, but the district did not make it known how much. Channel 5 News submitted a records request to find out.

The district did confirm the stipend approval comes as they have lost nearly $2 million in revenue because of a drop in student enrollment.