Harlingen CISD interim superintendent receiving monthly stipend
The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District interim superintendent will be receiving a stipend during her employment.
Dr. Veronica Kortan will receive an extra $4,194.33 per month. The stipend is an addition to her monthly salary.
The school board approved it earlier this month.
Dr. Kortan was appointed interim superintendent after the resignation of Dr. J.A. Gonzalez in September.
