Harlingen PD: Suspect barricaded himself in apartment after attacking man with a knife

A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked another man with a knife and then barricaded himself in his apartment.

Harlingen police responded to the 3900 block of Boubon Street at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sergeant Larry Moore said two men were in a confrontation with each other when one of the males grabbed a knife and cut the arm of the other male; the injury was non-life threatening.

Moore said the suspect then locked himself in his apartment when police arrived.

SWAT was called and was able to make entry into the apartment where the suspect was taken into custody, according to Moore.