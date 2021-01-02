Harlingen Police Searching for Suspect Wanted for Indecency with a Child
Harlingen police are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for indecency with a child.
They said 46-year-old Joe Angel Perez could be in the Harlingen area.
He may be driving a black pick-up truck and could have shaven his head.
Anyone with information is asked to call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Hundreds participate in annual Polar Bear Dip on South Padre Island
-
Travel-related searches dominated in 2020
-
Shut down by the pandemic, Brownsville bar plans to reopen in 2021
-
Concerned about 'wave' of COVID-19 infections, Cameron County implements curfew
-
Prayers fill San Juan basilica on first day of new year