Harlingen Police Searching for Suspect Wanted for Indecency with a Child

Harlingen police are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for indecency with a child.

They said 46-year-old Joe Angel Perez could be in the Harlingen area.

He may be driving a black pick-up truck and could have shaven his head.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.