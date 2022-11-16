Harlingen Salvation Army offering a quick break from the cold

The Salvation Army in Harlingen is helping those who need a warm place to stay.

Not everyone can hide from the cold. Some people may not have electricity in their homes due to financial issues, and others may not have a home at all.

The Salvation Army says that's where they come in.

With the cold weather coming in, the organization says they will open their doors to those who need a place to hide from the cold, staring at 9:00 a.m.

The Salvation Army is also giving blankets, coats, and even financial assistance by paying utilities.

"People that come to us, they're experiencing a money crisis," Harlingen Salvation Army Major Kelly Durant said. They lost their job or something, so they come to us asking for food or asking for help with the bills or the rent."

Up to 30 people a day are asking for assistance in one way or another.

The Salvation Army is asking for help to keep people warm and are asking for blankets, coats, hot chocolates, and even canned soups.

They also hope for families to donate space heaters.