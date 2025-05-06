Harlingen South softball into third round of playoffs

Harlingen South is back at this point of the postseason for the second straight year. This past weekend they beat flour bluff in a three game series to land their spot in the third round of playoffs. This week they lady hawks are going up against Smithson Valley. Smithson Valley boasts a 22-1 overall record and an undefeated district season.

"The girls definitely deserve it, we're not worried about who's left, we're just worried about where we're at and what we can do but at the same time it's an honor knowing we get to represent the RGV", said Harlingen South head softball coach Joey Rios.

"You can't be perfect so I now the terms are going to come in how they feel that day and how we feel that day, so I think it's more of a mental thing. They are 22-1 but like that one team beat them maybe we can be the other one", said Harlingen South senior pitcher Lexi Sandoval.