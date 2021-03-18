Harlingen to distribute 1,000 wristbands for first dose vaccination clinic
The city of Harlingen will administer 1,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, March 19.
The clinic is for people aged 50 and older and 18 and older with underlying health conditions.
Wristband distribution for the clinic will take place Thursday, March 18, at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive. The wristbands will be distributed beginning at 8 a.m. until they run out.
The clinic will take place in two sessions on Friday:
- An early morning session from 6-9 a.m.
- Mid-morning session from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Harlingen officials say people who receive a wristband are guaranteed a vaccine on Friday, adding that there's no need to line up the day before.
Overnight parking will not be permitted.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports- Ways to block robocalls
-
Gov. Abbott wants DPS to interview migrant teens at facilities
-
Number of unaccompanied migrant children surges as reports of overcrowded conditions inside...
-
'We must have trust:' Republican lawmakers push for changes in the way...
-
Brownsville nonprofit helps 'internal arrival' migrants