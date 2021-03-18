Harlingen to distribute 1,000 wristbands for first dose vaccination clinic

KRGV FILE PHOTO

The city of Harlingen will administer 1,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, March 19.

The clinic is for people aged 50 and older and 18 and older with underlying health conditions.

Wristband distribution for the clinic will take place Thursday, March 18, at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive. The wristbands will be distributed beginning at 8 a.m. until they run out.

The clinic will take place in two sessions on Friday:

An early morning session from 6-9 a.m.

Mid-morning session from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Harlingen officials say people who receive a wristband are guaranteed a vaccine on Friday, adding that there's no need to line up the day before.

Overnight parking will not be permitted.