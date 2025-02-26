Harvest Christian girls basketball victorious in state semifinal to move within one win of three-peat

The Harvest Christian girls basketball team won their state semifinal matchup 70-33 over San Angelo Cornerstone on Wednesday to advance to the TAPPS state championship.

Jamie Gonzalez finished with a team-high 18 points while Riley McCalugherty finished right behind her with 16 on the game.

The team held their state sendoff on Tuesday afternoon in Edinburg.

The Lady Eagles are seeking a third straight state title after winning in 2023 & 2024. The team has only lost four games over the past two years, with three of those losses coming against teams in Class 6A in the UIL ranks.

Since January 1st, the team's closest win was a 29-point victory over the Hanna Lady Eagles which properly puts into perspective just how dominant this Harvest Christian team has been in their quest for a three-peat.

"We worked on tons of things. We practice everyday. I think just going into the game and implementing what we've practiced," Harvest Christian junior forward Catalina Bernal said of the team's success. "You practice how you play. Me, Riley [McClaugherty], and Jamie [Gonzalez] all just working together, not just them but the entire team. Me Riley and Jamie being the oldest, I think were the leaders in that we lead by example. I just think working together and playing how we do, it'll end with a good result."

The state championship game for Harvest Christian is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday in Waco.