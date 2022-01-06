Health expert weigh in on how to prepare for a possible COVID-19 infection

As more people test positive for COVID-19, experts say now could be the right time to check your medicine cabinet to ensure you have everything you need to take care of yourself if you contract the virus.

Dr. Carlos Ramirez, chairman of emergency medicine at South Texas Health System, recommends three must-haves: a thermometer, a pulse oximeter, and over-the-counter medications like Tylenol or Ibuprofen.

Ramirez says if your health begins to decline, don’t wait to seek help.

“If you notice during minimal exercise or when you’re not doing any exercise [that] you have shortness of breath, it means that your illness is more severe than what you thought,” Ramirez said.

