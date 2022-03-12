Hearing underway for new efforts to end plastic pollution in oceans
A new state rule to limit the spread of plastic pollution is reaching the final stages.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality voted to move forward with a hearing on new water quality standards that will also discuss nurdle pollution.
Currently, plastic producers and shippers are allowed to discharge trillions of small pre-production plastic pellets — known as nurdles — directly into waters with little to no enforcement
The TCEQ is now voting to move forward with a hearing on the rule to limit spills.
The proposed rule goes to a public comment period until May 2.
