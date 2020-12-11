Hidalgo Co. Sheriff Seeks to Build Barracks to House Inmates

NEAR EDINBURG – Officials at the Hidalgo County jail say they’re now competing for space with the federal government in other facilities.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the jail has 186 inmates sleeping in beds at other jails, in other counties because he’s so low on space.

The facility was built with 1,232 beds but it’s been pushed to capacity since it first opened in 2003.

Now, the sheriff says he’s looking to build new temporary barracks in a nearby lot while he waits for construction on a permanent addition.

The county commission agreed to let the sheriff build temporary housing as soon as he can present a plan on how to permanently expand the county.

