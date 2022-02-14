Hidalgo County 12 coronavirus-related deaths, 714 positive cases

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Monday reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths and 714 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the 12 people who died, eight were not vaccinated, according to the report. The youngest person who died was a woman in her 40s from Edinburg.

The 714 new cases include 146 confirmed cases, 566 probable cases and two suspect cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 144 12-19 120 20s 50 30s 75 40s 78 50s 77 60s 61 70+ 109 Total: 714

The county also reported 302 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, including 292 adults and 10 children.

Of those hospitalized patients, 96 of them are in intensive care units. They include 90 adults and six children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 21 new staff infections and 82 student infections on Monday.

A total of 4,234 staff members and 14,473 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 161,307 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,703 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 547 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.