Hidalgo County accepting submissions for third Covid memorial video

Hidalgo County is looking to create a third Covid memorial video.

Families are asked to send a picture of a loved one they’ve lost to the virus, along with their name, hometown and birth and death dates.

Photos can emailed to covidmemorial@co.hidalgo.tx.us.

The county is hoping to release the memorial video on March 21, the second anniversary of the county’s first confirmed infection.