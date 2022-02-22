x

Hidalgo County accepting submissions for third Covid memorial video

5 hours 1 minute 25 seconds ago Tuesday, February 22 2022 Feb 22, 2022 February 22, 2022 6:05 PM February 22, 2022 in News - Local

Hidalgo County is looking to create a third Covid memorial video.

Families are asked to send a picture of a loved one they’ve lost to the virus, along with their name, hometown and birth and death dates.

Photos can emailed to covidmemorial@co.hidalgo.tx.us. 

The county is hoping to release the memorial video on March 21, the second anniversary of the county’s first confirmed infection.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days