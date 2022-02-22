Hidalgo County accepting submissions for third Covid memorial video
Hidalgo County is looking to create a third Covid memorial video.
Families are asked to send a picture of a loved one they’ve lost to the virus, along with their name, hometown and birth and death dates.
Photos can emailed to covidmemorial@co.hidalgo.tx.us.
The county is hoping to release the memorial video on March 21, the second anniversary of the county’s first confirmed infection.
