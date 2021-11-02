Hidalgo County: All 3 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 59 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

All three people were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The deaths include two women and one man from Alamo, Edinburg and Weslaco. They ranged in age from their 50s to 60s.

The 59 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

A total of 96 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, an increase of 30 hospitalizations from Monday, when the county reported 66 hospitalizations and 85 new positive infections. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 88 adults and eight pediatric patients, according to Tuesday’s report.

Of the 96 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 33 are in intensive care units. They include 30 adults and three pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, four staff members and 12 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 684 staff members and 3,353 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 117,926 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,458 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 637 active cases in the county.