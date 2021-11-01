Hidalgo County: All 6 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Hidalgo County on Monday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 85 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

All six people were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The deaths include three women and three men from Edinburg, Mission, Pharr and Weslaco. They ranged in age from their 40s to 70s.

The 85 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 29 12-19 15 20s 9 30s 8 40s 9 50s 4 60s 6 70+ 5 Total: 85

A total of 66 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 59 adults and seven pediatric patients.

Of the 66 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 38 are in intensive care units. They include 36 adults and two pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, one staff member and 10 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 680 staff members and 3,341 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 117,867 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,455 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 705 active cases in the county.