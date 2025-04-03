Hidalgo County commissioners extend disaster declaration

The Hidalgo County commissioners voted to extend the disaster declaration following the flooding that was a result of historic rainfall, according to a Thursday news release.

The news release said the declaration was originally in effect for seven days. It will now remain in effect until it is terminated by a formal vote from the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court.

The Hidalgo County Drainage District #1 has reported that floodwaters have mostly been reduced, the next focus for the county is mosquito control, according to the news release.

The Hidalgo County Vector Control Task Force, in collaboration with the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department and several Rio Grande Valley cities, have initiated an "aggressive response" to the increased mosquito populations, according to the news release.

The news release said the task force will be deploying larvicides to treat standing water and adulticides to reduce the number of mosquitos. Health and human services will be scheduling treatments every other evening.

Mosquitos are able to transmit several serious illnesses including West Nile Virus, Saint Louis Encephalitis Virus (SLEV) and Dengue fever. Residents are encouraged to take preventive measures to reduce the risk of these diseases.

- Eliminating standing water around homes

- Using insect repellent that contains ingredients such as DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

- Wearing long-sleeve clothing and pants, particularly during peak mosquito activity hours (dawn and dusk).

- Seeking medical attention if symptoms related to mosquito-borne illnesses, such as fever, rash, or muscle and joint pain, occur.

For more information or public health concerns, contact the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department at 956-383-6221.