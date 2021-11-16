Hidalgo County health authority receives 2-year term extension

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez. Photo Credit: Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez

Hidalgo County’s top doctor will remain in his position for another two years.

The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court appointed Dr. Ivan Melendez to continue serving as the county health official for two more years. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez announced Melendez’s extension in a Tuesday social media post.

Melendez has held the position for 15 years, Melendez said.

Commissioners Court appointed Dr. Melendez to another two-year term.



Health Authorities serve as a critical part of the state’s public health system. They are considered officers of the state when performing duties to implement and enforce laws that protect the public’s health. pic.twitter.com/uy1g0ncAN3 — Richard F. Cortez, Hidalgo County Judge (@JudgeCortez) November 16, 2021

“Health Authorities serve as a critical part of the state’s public health system,” Cortez stated. “They are considered officers of the state when performing duties to implement and enforce laws that protect the public’s health.”

Melendez has been the county’s expert on the coronavirus since cases of the disease were first reported locally last year.