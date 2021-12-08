Hidalgo County hosts pop-up event to help families in need of food, financial assistance

Tuesday marked the beginning of a series of pop-up events across Hidalgo County to provide families in need with food or financial help.

County officials say funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will help address socioeconomic disparities. The federal money will assist in supplying residents with food from the local food bank.

“A lot of families here in the Valley have dipped into their savings,” Jaime Longoria, executive director of Hidalgo County’s Community Service Agency, said. “Gosh— Sold jewelry, have sold anything of value that they have.”

During a food distribution held in Sullivan City Tuesday, Hidalgo County’s Community Service Agency informed qualifying residents of the assistance available for rent, mortgages, and utility bills.

Officials say an estimated 160 pounds of food went to nearly 500 families.