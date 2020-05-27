Hidalgo County judge grants extension for man accused of killing state trooper

There’s still no decision on whether prosecutors in Hidalgo County will seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing State Trooper Moises Sanchez.

A judge granted another extension request for Victor Godinez on Wednesday, who is charged with capital murder.

The judge had warned prosecutors there would be no more extensions earlier this year. That was before the health crisis arrived.

Godinez is due back in court in late July.