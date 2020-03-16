Hidalgo County judges agree not to hold any jury trials until at least May 8

Concerned about COVID-19, the Hidalgo County Board of Judges agreed on Monday not to hold any jury trials until at least May 8 — following a recommendation from the state.

Judges, Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez, Hidalgo County District Clerk Laura Hinojosa, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mario Lopez, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez and local attorneys, including state Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, attended the board of judges meeting.

No jury trials will take place and no jury panels will be brought to the courthouse until May 8.

Judges also agreed to extend current grand juries.

