La Grulla officials looking for input on new building and zoning ordinances

La Grulla city leaders are looking to adopt new building and zoning ordinances.

Before approving any of them, city officials said they want to hear from residents first during a public hearing set for Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at La Grulla City Hall.

The city said it wants to have a better understanding of issues impacting residents, including housing, streets, and water service.

