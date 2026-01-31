Closures announced for Texas Citrus Fiesta’s Parade of Oranges in Mission
The city of Mission is encouraging drivers to plan ahead and seek alternate routes as temporary road closures go into effect starting on Saturday morning.
The roads will be closed for the Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges. The parade is set for Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at noon.
Temporary road closures will be in effect along Conway Avenue from I-495 to 1st Street from 9 a.m. until around 3:30 p.m.
A list of street closures is available below:
