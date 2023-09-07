Hidalgo County Precinct 4 crews break ground on drainage expansion project

Julia Santamaria has lived in the north Edinburg area for a little over 10 years.

Her house is on stilts to protect against floodwater that makes her concerned with any storm that rolls in.

“Overflow of water on the streets, I pretty much had to, knee-high like walk through the water,” Santamaria said of the last few storms. “I do get a little bit scared for the safety of my pets and stuff."

Two miles away from Santamaria’s home, Hidalgo County Precinct 4 crews are working on new flood prevention efforts.

On Thursday, ground was broken on an expansion project on the North Main Drain.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres says 70% of the county relies on the North Main Drain System.

The drain is being expanded in two phases, and Thursday’s groundbreaking was the start of phase one of the project.

Torres says the drain will widen from 100 to 300 feet, making it able to hold more storm water.

“So it's definitely going to double its capacity in this section of the drain,” Torres said

This first phase costs about $1.8 million. Torres said the money came from federal Covid relief funds.

“The solutions for these drainage problems cost a lot of money, we can't always run to our taxpayer for that,” Torres said.

The extra capacity gives residents like Santamaria a new sense of security.

“There's a peace within me,” Santamaria said. “When I hear 'Oh my Dod a storm is coming,' now I’ll know we got it handled so I can let go of fear."

Torres said phase one of the project should be completed in 180 days.