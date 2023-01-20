Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related deaths, 563 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported 1 coronavirus-related death and 563 cases of COVID-19.

The report covers the period between Tuesday, January 17 through Thursday, January 19.

One male in his 70's from Mission died as a result of the virus.

The deceased individual was not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 176 20s 65 30s 70 40s 55 50s 57 60s 55 70+ 85

The county also reported that 104 adults and 8 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 112 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 are in the intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 4,068 people have died due to the virus in the county.