Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related deaths, 563 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported 1 coronavirus-related death and 563 cases of COVID-19.
The report covers the period between Tuesday, January 17 through Thursday, January 19.
One male in his 70's from Mission died as a result of the virus.
The deceased individual was not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-19
|176
|20s
|65
|30s
|70
|40s
|55
|50s
|57
|60s
|55
|70+
|85
The county also reported that 104 adults and 8 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of the 112 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 are in the intensive care units.
Since the pandemic began, 4,068 people have died due to the virus in the county.
