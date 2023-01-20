x

Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related deaths, 563 cases of COVID-19

3 hours 30 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, January 20 2023 Jan 20, 2023 January 20, 2023 2:00 PM January 20, 2023 in News - Local

Hidalgo County on Friday reported 1 coronavirus-related death and 563 cases of COVID-19. 

The report covers the period between Tuesday, January 17 through Thursday, January 19. 

One male in his 70's from Mission died as a result of the virus. 

The deceased individual was not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. 

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups: 

Age Range Number of cases
0-19 176
20s 65
30s 70
40s 55
50s 57
60s 55
70+ 85

The county also reported that 104 adults and 8 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 

Of the 112 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 are in the intensive care units. 

Since the pandemic began, 4,068 people have died due to the virus in the county. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days