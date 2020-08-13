Hidalgo County reports 30 more coronavirus-related deaths, 508 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported on Thursday 30 more deaths due to coronavirus complications and 508 additional people tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 911 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 21,275.

“With a heavy heart I send my deepest condolences to the families of the 30 Hidalgo County neighbors we have lost to this disease,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “Practice everyday preventive actions to help reduce your risk of getting sick and remind everyone in your home to do the same. These actions are especially important for older adults and people who have severe chronic medical conditions.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 566 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 227 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 15,559 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 4,805 known active cases in Hidalgo County.

On Wednesday, Hidalgo County announced 32 residents have died due to complications related to COVID-19 and 336 people tested positive for the virus.