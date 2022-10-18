Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 520 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 520 cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 70s or older from McAllen, a woman in her 70s or older from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s or older from Mission and a woman in her 70s or older died as a result of the virus. One individual was not vaccinated, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The report covers a three-day period from Oct. 14 through Oct. 17.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 52 12-19 49 20s 98 30s 90 40s 102 50s 53 60s 36 70+ 40 Total: 520

The county also reported that 41 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 35 adults and six children.

Of the 41 people hospitalized with COVID-19, six adults are in the intensive care unit.

Across school districts in Hidalgo County, three staff members and four students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 4,020 people have died due to the virus in the county and 235,072 people have tested positive.

There are currently 193 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.