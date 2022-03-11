Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths and 183 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 183 cases of COVID-19.

Of the four individuals who died due to the virus, two were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest person who died was a woman in her 40s from Pharr.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 27 12-19 31 20s 34 30s 23 40s 26 50s 21 60s 6 70+ 15 Total: 183

The county also reported 91 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 81 adults and 10 children.

Of the 91 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 31 patients are in intensive care units, all of them are adults.

On Friday, schools across Hidalgo County reported 12 students tested positive for the virus.

A total of 4,825 staff members and 16,584 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 194,132 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,846 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 1,072 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.