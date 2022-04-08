Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 5 cases of COVID-19

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and five cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A man in his 40s from Pharr died as a result of the virus. He was not vaccinated, according to the report.

Three people who tested positive for the virus were in their 20s or younger. The fourth person who tested positive was in their 40s and the fifth person was in their 60s.

The county also reported that 46 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 38 adults and eight children.

Of the 46 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 patients are in intensive care units, including nine adults and one child.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, zero staff members and six students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 197,690 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,891 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 288 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.