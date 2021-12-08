Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 332 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 332 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the two deceased individuals, one was not vaccinated. The deaths included two males in their 70s and over the age of 70 from Alamo and San Juan, the report stated.

The 332 new cases is an increase of 64 cases from Tuesday, when the county reported 269 new cases and one coronavirus-related death.

The 332 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 55 12-19 38 20s 68 30s 45 40s 51 50s 35 60s 24 70+ 16 Total: 332

A total of 56 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. They include 51 adult patients and five pediatric patients.

Of the 56 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 22 are in intensive care units. All 22 patients are adults.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 19 staff members and 80 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 819 staff members and 4,267 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 120,874 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,506 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 765 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.