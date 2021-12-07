Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 268 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 268 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The person who died, a man over the age of 70 from San Juan, was vaccinated, the report stated.

The 268 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 35 12-19 27 20s 46 30s 53 40s 45 50s 35 60s 21 70+ 6 Total: 268

A total of 61 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. They include 52 adult patients and nine pediatric patients.

Of the 61 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 are in intensive care units. They include 18 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 19 staff members and 66 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 800 staff members and 4,187 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 120,542 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,505 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 622 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.