Hidalgo County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 181 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 181 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The last time the county reported zero death due to COVID-19 was Nov. 30.

The 181 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 60 12-19 28 20s 23 30s 22 40s 18 50s 14 60s 5 70+ 11 Total: 181

A total of 63 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, including 60 adult patients and three pediatric patients.

Of the 63 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 are in intensive care units. They include 22 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 18 students and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 829 staff members and 4,336 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 121,293 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,508 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 964 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.