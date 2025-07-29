Investigation underway after 1-year-old fatally struck by a vehicle near Edinburg
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident that killed a one-year-old child.
According to a news release, deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the 8300 block of E. Canton Road in Edinburg about an accident involving a young child.
Upon arrival, deputies learned a one-year-old had been struck by a vehicle, according to the news release. A family member transported the child to Edinburg Children's Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.
The child was struck by a family member, according to a Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
The accident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen police seeking stalking suspect
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigate after 1-year-old fatally struck by a vehicle
-
2 people dead following officer-involved shooting in Brownsville
-
Brownsville Fine Arts Museum to become Mitte Arts and Cultural Center
-
Mission city leaders discuss future of Cimarron Golf Course
Sports Video
-
Cowboys sign tight end Jake Ferguson to a 4-year, $52 million extension
-
Cowboys guard Rob Jones breaks bone in neck, expected to miss 2-3...
-
Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton suffers injury at practice, per NFL network
-
Houston Texans Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair shares the heartwarming story about his relationship...
-
Houston Rockets sign Guard JD Davison to a Two-Way contract