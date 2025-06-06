Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for aggravated robbery suspect

Pictured above are the unidentified suspect and alleged suspect vehicle. (Courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office)

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at a smoke shop.

The sheriff's office said the robbery took place on FM 2812 in rural Edinburg on May 30. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a newer Chevrolet model passenger car.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or vehicle is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114.