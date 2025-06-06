x

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for aggravated robbery suspect

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for aggravated robbery suspect
2 hours 17 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, June 06 2025 Jun 6, 2025 June 06, 2025 4:32 PM June 06, 2025 in News - Local
Pictured above are the unidentified suspect and alleged suspect vehicle. (Courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office)

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at a smoke shop.

The sheriff's office said the robbery took place on FM 2812 in rural Edinburg on May 30. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a newer Chevrolet model passenger car.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or vehicle is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days