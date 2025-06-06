Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for aggravated robbery suspect
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at a smoke shop.
The sheriff's office said the robbery took place on FM 2812 in rural Edinburg on May 30. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a newer Chevrolet model passenger car.
Anyone with any information on the suspect or vehicle is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114.
