Hidalgo ISD approves new interim superintendent
Hidalgo Independent School District now has a new interim superintendent.
The school board approved Greg Solano as the new interim during a meeting on Friday. He is stepping in because Fernando Castillo submitted his resignation letter on Monday.
"We have to be transparent and make sure the community knows what we are doing and that the board members know what we are doing," Solano said.
During Friday's meeting, the school board also approved Castillo's separation agreement.
