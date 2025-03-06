Hidalgo ISD interim superintendent resigning

Hidalgo ISD Interim Superintendent Fernando Castillo submitted his resignation letter on Monday, the district confirmed.

Castillo presented his letter of resignation to the district's board of trustees during Monday's regularly scheduled board meeting, citing personal and professional considerations.

“This district holds a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me during this transition period,” Castillo said in the letter. “While I would have loved to continue serving the district, I recognize the importance of transitioning as I focus on the next steps in my career.”

Castillo has served as interim superintendent since Nov. 2024. His last day with the district is Friday, April 4, 2025.

According to a statement from the district, Castillo’s contract was based on a daily rate of $1,200.

In the statement, the district said they have sincere gratitude for Castillo “for his dedicated service and the innovative programs he initiated during his tenure.”

“Castillo fostered crucial relationships that hold immense promise for the future of Hidalgo ISD and its students,” the district said in a statement. “Castillo has graciously offered his continued support to the district as the search for a permanent superintendent commences this month. Hidalgo ISD remains committed to a seamless transition and ensuring the continued success of our students and community.”