Hidalgo ISD teacher turns herself in on improper relationship with a student charge

Nancy Marroquin. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records.

A Hidalgo ISD teacher turned herself in to police Thursday on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and student, according to Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez.

Hidalgo County jail records show Nancy Marroquin remains in custody on a $25,000 bond.

Channel 5 News reached out to Hidalgo ISD and was told Marroquin was placed on administrative leave on Monday, Jan. 27. The district said Marroquin has been with Hidalgo ISD since 2019 and was working as a teacher at Hidalgo Early College High School when she was placed on administrative leave.

The district said they cannot provide further details since this is a personnel matter.

“However, we want to assure our community that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority,” the district said in a statement to Channel 5 News. “Hidalgo ISD is committed to handling all matters appropriately and in strict accordance with district policies.”

Channel 5 News filed a public information request for details of the crime Marroquin is accused of. Check back for updates.