Hidalgo pulls away in second half to defeat Valley View
Highlights from the Hidalgo boys basketball team defeating Valley View on Friday night.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County DA holds event to help prevent teen dating violence
-
National Guard troops work alongside Valley Border Patrol agents to arrest migrants
-
DPS to increase patrols in the Valley ahead of Superbowl Sunday
-
Raymondville man accused of killing husband charged with capital murder
-
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 7, 2025
Sports Video
-
Hidalgo pulls away in second half to defeat Valley View
-
McAllen High and Brownsville Lopez remain undefeated in district with Friday night...
-
Los Fresnos S Cade Stumbaugh & PSJA WR Ryan Vallejo named to...
-
Edinburg High cheer team raises banner to celebrate NCA championship
-
La Villa girls basketball clinches playoff berth with win over Santa Maria