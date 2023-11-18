Hidalgo residents protesting rezoning

Several people living in the city of Hidalgo said they were caught off guard after finding out their neighborhood might be rezoned.

Those living on 8th Street and East Azalea Avenue say the potential rezoning to allow apartment buildings in the neighborhood would make the area busier than it is now.

The Hidalgo city council was set to discuss the in a Friday meeting that ended up being postponed to January due to a lack of quorum.

“Apartments right next door, that's something we don't want obviously, but it’s all gonna be whatever happens when they decide to have this next meeting,” Hidalgo resident Albert Velazquez said.

